Netanyahu Congratulates Trump On Election Victory

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sara congratulate Donald and Melania Trump on the former US president’s win in the elections.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (today, Wednesday, 6 November 2024):

“Dear Donald and Melania Trump,

Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!

Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.

This is a huge victory!

In true friendship,

yours,

Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu”