Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Netanyahu Congratulates Trump On Election Victory


Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sara congratulate Donald and Melania Trump on the former US president’s win in the elections.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (today, Wednesday, 6 November 2024):

“Dear Donald and Melania Trump,

Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!

Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.

This is a huge victory!

In true friendship,

yours,

Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu”



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Senior Official: “There Won’t Be A Hostage Deal Now, Not Even A Crumb”

After Loss Of Majority: Netanyahu Removes Daycare Law From Knesset Agenda

Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

REJECTED AGAIN: Hamas Turns Down Ceasefire In Exchange For Release Of 4 Hostages

NO RIOTS NEEDED: How Donald Trump Could Lose Today’s Election, But Still Become The Next President

NAILBITER: In 80,000 Election Simulations, Harris Wins 50.015% Of The Time, Trump 49.985%

TRAGEDY IN MONTREAL: 11-Year-Old Yaakov Austerlitz Tragically Niftar After Being Struck By Truck

Tucker Carlson: “Criminal” Voting Machines Exist So That Democrats Can “Steal Elections” [VIDEO]

WATCH: HaRav Aharon Feldman Urges All Yidden To Exercise Their Right To Vote This Election

MAILBAG: Torah And Trumpism: Respect The Right To Vote Your Conscience

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network