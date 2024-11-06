NISSIM KAL YOM: Hezbollah Rocket Falls At Ben-Gurion Airport, In Car In Ra’anana, NO INJURIES

Red alert sirens blared at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in central Israel, the Sharon and the Shefela, including in the cities of Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Ramat Gan, Rosh Haayin, Ra’anana, Kfar Saba, Beer Yaakov, Petach Tikva, Kiryat Ono, Givat Shmuel, Givatayim, and Bat Yam.

Residents of the area reported hearing loud booms. Sirens were also heard in northern Israel.

One rocket hit the Ben-Gurion Airport area but Baruch Hashem, did not cause major damage or injuries. However, shrapnel fell in the area and an El Al flight to Paris was delayed on the runway.

About half an hour after the incident, the Israel Airport Authority announced that the airport had resumed normal operations, and El Al announced that none of its aircraft was damaged.

A large missile fragment fell inside a parked car in Ra’anana but miraculously caused no injuries:

Following the impact, the Israel Airports Authority halted takeoffs and landings.

Following the sirens, which sounded in at least 179 locations in Israel, the IDF spokesperson said that projectiles were launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon.

“Aalerts were activated in several areas in the north and center of the country due to launches that crossed from Lebanon,” the IDF spokesperson said. “The details are being investigated.”

The Air Force reported that they successfully intercepted several rockets. The IDF later said that Hezbollah fired 11 rockets into central Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)