“ON THE BACK OF TODDLERS!” Likud MK Fiercely Defends Chareidim; Likud MKs Who Opposed Daycare Law Are Sanctioned

Likud MK Sasson Guetta harshly attacked members of the opposition and coalition who opposed the daycare law in a speech from the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.

UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler’s daycare bill, which bases daycare subsidies solely on the employment status of the mother, was removed from the Knesset agenda this week after it became clear that there wasn’t a majority to pass it due to the opposition of both members of the opposition and the coalition, including members of the Likud.

Guetta said: “What’s with you?! Have you lost all sense of shame?! For a like on Twitter and cheers from the leftist media, you’re willing to trample entire families?!”

“Do you know what is most infuriating? You don’t even understand what you’re talking about. Do you think that amid a war, the Chareidim aren’t contributing? Look around! See what is happening on the home front – who is volunteering in rescue organizations, in chessed organizations, in chevrot kadisha, in ZAKA – who is helping the families of the victims! But no, for you, that is not good enough. You want to force, to impose, to cause conflict!

“And I especially appeal to my friends in the coalition – how dare you?! You’re trampling your values for a photo in Haaretz? You’re willing to destroy the future of our children for support from the left??

“What exactly did we ask for? To consider the beliefs of others! Is that so terrible?! You who talk so grandly about democracy and rights – where is your tolerance?! Where is your understanding?!

“And yes, I say this loud and clear – anyone who opposes this law, anyone who links it to recruitment, simply does not understand or does not want to understand. The concern of the Charedim is not about the army – it is about losing their identity! But that doesn’t interest you, right? The main thing is to score more political points at the expense of the Chareidi public!

“Do you want to talk about employment integration? About equality? Great! Here’s a real opportunity – a law that will allow Chareidi women to go to work! But no, you prefer to fight ideological wars on the backs of toddlers!

“And I warn you,” he added, “this populist opposition will cost us dearly. You are destroying any chance of real integration of the Chareidi society with your own hands! I call from here to my friends – wake up! Stop this wild incitement! Return to sanity! Because if not – the blood of the destruction of Israeli society is on your hands!

“And I will conclude with simple words – anyone who votes against this law should know that they are voting against the future of our children, against the integration of the Chareidim in the workplace, and above all – against truth and justice!”

The Likud MKs who publicly announced that they would not support the daycare law were sanctioned on Wednesday for violating party discipline.

Chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Yuli Edelstein was banned from submitting any bills in the Knesset for a month and from speaking on behalf of the party.

MK Dan Illouz was removed from his positions on the Foreign Affairs and Defense and Economic Affairs committees and was banned from submitting bills for the next month and a half.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)