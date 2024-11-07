HEAVY FIRE IN THE NORTH: Over 120 Hezbollah Rockets Fired Into Israel [VIDEOS]

Hezbollah’s assaults on northern Israel persist. The IDF says that approximately 50 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel in a recent barrage, bringing today’s total to more than 120 rockets fired. The latest attack included around 20 rockets targeting the Western Galilee region and 30 aimed at the Haifa Bay area.

The IDF confirmed that some of the incoming rockets were intercepted, but several reached their targets.

In Kiryat Yam, a rocket hit two parked cars near a home, causing them to burst into flames. Firefighters arrived quickly to contain and extinguish the blaze.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no injuries were reported in any of the rocket attacks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)