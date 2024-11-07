IDF Expands Operations in Lebanon and Gaza, Neutralizing Dozens of Terrorists

The IDF has intensified their military activities in Lebanon and Gaza, focusing on dismantling Hezbollah and Hamas infrastructure. Over the past 24 hours, the IAF carried out a series of strikes, targeting more than 110 sites linked to Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. The attacks eliminated approximately 60 Hezbollah operatives near Baalbek and north of the Litani River. Among the destroyed sites were weapons storage facilities, rocket launchers, and other terror-related infrastructure.

In southern Lebanon, IDF troops conducted localized ground operations, uncovering weapons caches and disabling rocket launchers identified as threats to Israeli forces. Concurrently, in the Jabaliya region of Gaza, IDF operations resulted in the deaths of around 50 Hamas militants and the dismantling of additional terror installations.

The IDF also launched new actions in Beit Lahia, following intelligence that indicated terrorist activities. To protect civilians, designated evacuation routes have been organized for Palestinians in combat areas. Meanwhile, in Rafah, IDF forces eliminated multiple armed militants and coordinated with the IAF to strike advancing threats, further securing Israeli forces in the area.