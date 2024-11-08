Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

DESTROY THEM: FBI Thwarts Iranian Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump, Murder American Jews In New York City


The Justice Department unsealed criminal charges Friday in a thwarted Iranian plot to kill President-elect Donald Trump before this week’s presidential election.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan alleges that an unnamed official in Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard instructed a contact this past September to put together a plan to surveil and ultimately kill Trump.

If the man, identified as Farjad Shakeri, was unable to create a plan by then, the complaint said, the official told him Iran would pause its plan until after the presidential election because the official believed Trump would lose and it would be easier to assassinate him then, the complaint said.

Shakeri told the FBI he didn’t plan to propose a plan to murder Trump within the seven days the official had requested, according to the complaint.

The unsealed charges also reveal that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) gave an operative the order to carry out a mass terror attack against Israelis in Sri Lanka, and offered him $1,000,000 to murder two American Jewish businessmen in New York City. The identities of the businessmen have not been revealed.

The plot, with the charges unsealed just days after Trump’s defeat of Democrat Kamala Harris, reflects what federal officials have described as ongoing efforts by Iran to target U.S. government officials, including Trump, on U.S. soil.

(YWN/AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Gazan Teen: “Every Gazan Civilian Participated In October 7”

POGROM IN AMSTERDAM! Hundreds of Muslims Coordinate Violent Attacks Against Israeli Soccer Fans

Israel Concerned That Biden Admin Will “Take Revenge” In Remaining Two Months

MAJORITY GROWS: Republicans Will Hold At Least 53 Senate Seats As Dave McCormick Ousts Bob Casey In Pennsylvania

President-Elect Trump Appoints Susie Wiles As First-Ever Female Chief Of Staff

Israel’s Conflicts Should End in Victory, Says Trump Spokesperson on President-Elect’s Foreign Policy

TEHLLIM: Toddler In Critical Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle In Boro Park

THINGS ARE HEATING UP: Trump Legal Team Threatens To Put Letitia James In Prison [SEE VIDEO]

BDE: HaGaon HaRav Yehudah Bauer ZT’L, Talmid Of The Chazon Ish

Rep. Ritchie Torres Slams Fellow Democrats: “Trump Has No Greater Friend Than The Far Left”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network