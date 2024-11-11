7 Bochurim Expelled From Yeshivah After Signing Secret Deal With IDF

The IDF signed agreements with yeshivah bochurim behind the backs of their Roshei Yeshivos and Rabbanim, Army Radio reported on Monday.

The yeshivah in question is Itri, which is a Chareidi yeshivah in Jerusalem but is a bit more open and offers secular studies, a yeshivah high school [ישיבה תיכונית] similar to those in the US.

As mentioned, the IDF went behind the backs of the Roshei Yeshivos and Rabbanim to sign the deal with the bochurim.

The bochurim signed that they would enlist in the IDF within 20 months of ending their limudim in yeshivah gedola in exchange for the removal of personal sanctions.

The yeshivah ended up finding about the agreement the bochurim signed because they began receiving funds for those bochurim since they were no longer defined as draft dodgers. The Rosh Yeshivah promptly expelled the bochurim, not wanting to legitimize enlistment in the IDF.

According to the report, the new procedure is called Talmid L’Tamid. The IDF claims that Chareidi students from various yeshivos have signed the agreement.

In September, the Gedolei Yisrael published a letter instructing bochurim of all yeshivos not to respond to draft orders, including yeshivah high schools such as Itri.

The letter also reassured bochurim of yeshivah high schools that if any of them are harassed by the police or IDF, the entire yeshivah world will unite and fight for them. The letter was signed by HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Dov Povarsky, Rosh Yeshivas Kol Torah HaGaon HaRav Moshe Yehuda Schlesinger, and Rosh Yeshivas Grodna Be’er Yaakov, HaGaon HaRav Tzvi Drabkin.

The letter states: “Since the army’s harassment of bnei yeshivos worsened and they launched a war against the Olam HaTorah, no bnei yeshivos should show up at draft centers at all.”

“Recently, there are bochurim who received draft orders and a large number of them are graduates of yeshivah high schools [ישיבות תיכוניות] who b’Siyata Dishmaya are currently learning in yeshivos al taharas hakodesh and, understandably, these bochurim are worried, and their dear parents who want the best for their sons are worried about the situation in which their sons are not obeying orders.”

“Therefore we want to be mechazeik those bochurim and their dear parents, that they shouldn’t enlist, chalilah, because every breach could end in a disaster for them [and a result, also for the Olam HaYeshivos] chalilah.”

“Chalilah to enlist or respond to any of any their orders: כי אם בתורת השם חפצו ובתורתו יהגה יומם ולילה”.

“If chas v’chalilah, they actualize their evil plans and arrest even one of you, the Olam HaYeshivos will unite and fight for you like any other Ben Yeshivah.”

