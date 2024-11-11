GREAT FOR ISRAEL: Trump Nominating Sen. Marco Rubio To Become Secretary Of State

President-elect Donald J. Trump is expected to appoint Florida Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, sources tell the New York Times. As Trump accelerates efforts to assemble his foreign policy and national security team, Rubio’s name has reportedly risen to the top for the nation’s top diplomatic post.

While Trump could make a last-minute change, he appears settled on Rubio, whom he also considered for the vice-presidential nomination earlier this year.

Rubio, elected to the Senate in 2010, is known for his strong stances on foreign policy issues, particularly against China and Iran. Initially at odds with some Republicans who advocated for less intervention abroad, Rubio has more recently aligned with Trump’s views, including on Russia’s war in Ukraine, which he described as a “stalemate” needing resolution.

Throughout Trump’s campaign, Rubio remained a dedicated supporter, despite not being selected as the vice-presidential candidate. Rubio’s role as a loyal surrogate helped him secure Trump’s trust, particularly in the wake of their earlier, contentious exchanges during the 2016 Republican primary, when Trump famously dubbed him “Little Marco.”

Trump has already announced several key appointments for his national security team, including Florida Congressman Michael Waltz as National Security Adviser and New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as Ambassador to the United Nations.

Rubio, once a rising star in the Tea Party movement, first entered the Senate in 2010. His stance on immigration became a divisive issue among conservatives, affecting his presidential bid in 2016 against Trump and other rivals. Despite their initial rivalry, Rubio has since worked with Trump as an informal foreign policy adviser, notably assisting in Trump’s preparation for his first debate against President Biden in 2020.

As Secretary of State, Rubio would bring both experience and a hawkish approach to the administration’s foreign policy, likely impacting U.S. relations with key international players and allies alike.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)