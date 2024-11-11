HY’D: Releases Names of Four Soldiers Killed in Action in Northern Gaza

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit has released the names of four soldiers who were killed in combat in the northern Gaza Strip:

– Staff Sergeant Orr Katz, 20, from Ma’ale Adumim, served as a combat medic with the 92nd Battalion, Kfir Brigade.

– Staff Sergeant Nave Yair Asulin, 21, from Carmit, served with the 92nd Battalion, Kfir Brigade.

– Staff Sergeant Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat, 21, from Afula, served with the 92nd Battalion, Kfir Brigade.

– Staff Sergeant Ofir Eliyahu, 20, from Holon, served with the 92nd Battalion, Kfir Brigade.

