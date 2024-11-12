Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

OPEN NEIS: Suicide Drone Hits Kindergarten With No Warning, No One Injured


Countless incredible nissim have occurred daily in Israel amid potentially deadly heavy barrages of rockets, drones, and missiles fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon for over a year.

An especially astounding neis occurred on Tuesday morning when an explosive drone fired by Hezbollah scored a direct hit in the yard of a kindergarten in Nesher, a city near Haifa. No siren sounded beforehand.

Nevertheless, no one was injured as the teacher and children were in the bomb shelter, possibly because the teachers heard the sirens from afar. Videos of the impact site show how the drone damaged the kindergarten’s yard, adjacent to the bomb shelter.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Authority stated: “After searches, the drone was located in the yard of a kindergarten. There are no casualties at the scene and no fires. The fact that the kindergarten staff rushed and moved all the children to a protected space resulted in no injuries.”

Following the incident, the IDF said that although sirens sounded in other areas near Haifa, Akko, and the Galil, no siren was sounded in Nesher and they are investigating the incident.

Before the drone hit, sirens sounded for many long minutes in the Galil as the IDF tracked several drones that entered Israel from Lebanon. The incident lasted for 20 minutes, an unusually long time, before the IDF announced that the incident had ended.

 

Israel Police

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HY’D: Releases Names of Four Soldiers Killed in Action in Northern Gaza

7 Bochurim Expelled From Yeshivah After Signing Secret Deal With IDF

GREAT FOR ISRAEL: Trump Nominating Sen. Marco Rubio To Become Secretary Of State

MAILBAG: The Problem Goes A LOT Deeper Than Bochurim Not Learning Financial Literacy

IDF Veteran Daniel Norber Wins Historic GOP Seat in Nassau County Assembly Race

THEY DON’T STOP: Antisemitic Rioters Torch Trains, Wreak Havoc In Amsterdam Following Pogrom [VIDEOS]

ON THE HEELS OF A POGROM: Muslim Assailants Publish Video Of Jewish Teen Being Attacked In Amsterdam [VIDEO]

LAPID’S ANTI-CHAREDI CRUSADE: Opposition Leader Demands Issuance Of 7,000 Draft Orders To Lomdei Torah

HATE IN STATEN ISLAND: Motorcyclists Caught On Video Knocking Yarmulka Off Jewish Man

MAILBAG: Fair-Weather Family? Jared Kushner’s Absence During Trump’s Battles Speaks Volumes

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network