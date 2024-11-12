OPEN NEIS: Suicide Drone Hits Kindergarten With No Warning, No One Injured

Countless incredible nissim have occurred daily in Israel amid potentially deadly heavy barrages of rockets, drones, and missiles fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon for over a year.

An especially astounding neis occurred on Tuesday morning when an explosive drone fired by Hezbollah scored a direct hit in the yard of a kindergarten in Nesher, a city near Haifa. No siren sounded beforehand.

Nevertheless, no one was injured as the teacher and children were in the bomb shelter, possibly because the teachers heard the sirens from afar. Videos of the impact site show how the drone damaged the kindergarten’s yard, adjacent to the bomb shelter.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Authority stated: “After searches, the drone was located in the yard of a kindergarten. There are no casualties at the scene and no fires. The fact that the kindergarten staff rushed and moved all the children to a protected space resulted in no injuries.”

Following the incident, the IDF said that although sirens sounded in other areas near Haifa, Akko, and the Galil, no siren was sounded in Nesher and they are investigating the incident.

Before the drone hit, sirens sounded for many long minutes in the Galil as the IDF tracked several drones that entered Israel from Lebanon. The incident lasted for 20 minutes, an unusually long time, before the IDF announced that the incident had ended.

