Under Threat Of Arms Embargo, Israel Increases Aid To “Innocent Civilians” In Gaza

In the wake of the Biden administration’s threats to tighten its arms embargo on Israel if it doesn’t increase the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip, Israeli’s security cabinet approved a series of steps to facilitate the transfer of aid to those oh-so-innocent civilians in Gaza.

The move follows the latest threat made by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday in his first phone call with newly appointed Defense Minister Yisrael Katz.

The Biden administration has continually and aggressively strong-armed Israel into increasing aid to Gaza despite being well aware that Hamas steals most of the aid and convoys are often used to slip weapons, ammunition, and money into the Strip for terror purposes. Biden officials ignore the facts that their own efforts to send aid into Gaza was a colossal failure as well as the efforts of the UN and other “international” organizations.

In fact, Israeli forces on Sunday stopped a convoy coordinated with “international organizations” and discovered ammunition disguised as aid on one of the trucks.

Additionally, there are currently about 900 trucks on the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom crossing waiting to be picked up by aid organizations, with some waiting there for months.

Israel’s COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories) published a video of the hundreds of trucks on Monday, stating: “This is what the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom Crossing looks like RIGHT NOW. Approximately 900 trucks worth of aid are waiting to be picked up by aid organizations. Some of the aid is waiting there for months! We continuously urge the UN aid agencies – pick up the aid so more aid can get into Gaza.”

Nonetheless, left with no choice, COGAT announced on Tuesday that the newly rebuilt Kissufim Crossing between Israel and the southern Gaza Strip has been opened for the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Ironically, the Kissufim Crossing, named for the kibbutz next to it, was destroyed by Hamas terrorists. The terrorists ravaged Kibbutz Kissufim, murdering 22 people on the kibbutz, including eight residents, six Thai workers, and eight IDF soldiers,, wounding numerous thers, and abducting four people into Gaza.

Now President Biden, who promised immediately after the massacre that “We Stand for Israel,” is forcing Israel to use that very crossing to deliver aid to Gaza, much of which ends up in the hands of Hamas which promptly resells it for sky-high prices to fund its terror activities against Israel. The IDF was forced to divert its resources to rebuild the crossing, including carrying out engineering work, building inspection facilities and protective infrastructure, and paving roads in Israel and Gaza in order to ensure the safety of the Israeli communities near Gaza.

COGAT also stated on Tuesday: “A convoy of trucks delivered hundreds of food and water packages to the Jabaliya and Beit Hanoun areas in northern Gaza during a tactical coordination operation. The food packages were delivered to distribution centers for the civilian population remaining in the Beit Hanoun area in coordination with international organizations.

“We will continue to operate in accordance with international law to facilitate and ease the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)