ARMS EMBARGO? Austin Threatens His New Israeli Counterpart

Newly appointed Defense Minister Yisrael Katz spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for the first time on Friday, during which the latter conveyed a sharp message regarding aid to Gaza, Channel 12 News reported on Motzei Shabbos.

According to the report, Austin issued an ultimatum to the new Defense Minister, stating that Israel needs to significantly increase humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Austin threatened that if Israel doesn’t increase aid to the “innocent” Gazan civilians, the U.S. will limit arms shipments to Israel.

Katz responded by clarifying that Israel wishes to increase aid but Hamas repeatedly steals it and sells it for high prices. Since Israel wants to ensure that the aid is reaching the local population—without intermediaries—it is working with Arab countries to facilitate this.

The Biden administration has insisted on repeatedly forcing Israel to feed its enemy, despite its awareness that Hamas steals the humanitarian aid, with its own efforts to provide aid ending in a colossal failure and even the death of one of its soldiers.

