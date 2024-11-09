Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

ARMS EMBARGO? Austin Threatens His New Israeli Counterpart


Newly appointed Defense Minister Yisrael Katz spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for the first time on Friday, during which the latter conveyed a sharp message regarding aid to Gaza, Channel 12 News reported on Motzei Shabbos.

According to the report, Austin issued an ultimatum to the new Defense Minister, stating that Israel needs to significantly increase humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Austin threatened that if Israel doesn’t increase aid to the “innocent” Gazan civilians, the U.S. will limit arms shipments to Israel.

Katz responded by clarifying that Israel wishes to increase aid but Hamas repeatedly steals it and sells it for high prices. Since Israel wants to ensure that the aid is reaching the local population—without intermediaries—it is working with Arab countries to facilitate this.

The Biden administration has insisted on repeatedly forcing Israel to feed its enemy, despite its awareness that Hamas steals the humanitarian aid, with its own efforts to provide aid ending in a colossal failure and even the death of one of its soldiers.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

DESTROY THEM: FBI Thwarts Iranian Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump, Murder American Jews In New York City

THE DIFFERENCE TRUMP MAKES: Qatar Abruptly Tells Hamas Leaders They Are No Longer Welcome In The Country

YWN Calls for Global Boycott of Uber After Antisemitic Pogrom in the Netherlands

CHIEF RABBIS: El Al May Fly On Shabbos To Rescue Jews In Netherlands Following Pogrom

Local Authorities Ignored Warnings of Imminent Attacks on Israelis

HY’D: IDF Reserve Soldier Dies from Wounds Sustained in Southern Lebanon

POGROM IN AMSTERDAM! Hundreds Of Arabs Attack Jews In Coordinated Jihad; Jews Run Over, Stabbed, Thrown In Canal

WATCH: Democratic Strategist Julie Roginsky Slams Her Own Party: “Not the Party of Common Sense”

WATCH: Gazan Teen: “Every Gazan Civilian Participated In October 7”

POGROM IN AMSTERDAM! Hundreds of Muslims Coordinate Violent Attacks Against Israeli Soccer Fans

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network