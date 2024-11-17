“הקם להורגך השכם לפטרו:” Gov’t Slams A-G After “Protester” Starts Fire At PM’s Home

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) on Sunday morning called for the immediate dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara from her position after anarchists threw flares at the home of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Ceaserea on Motzei Shabbos, causing a fire.

“While the streets are burning and anarchists feel free to break police barriers, throw torches, shoot fireworks, and break into the prime minister’s house, the Attorney-General continues to sit idly by, granting them legitimacy and refusing to stop this dangerous deterioration.”

“Where will we end up? This recklessness is bringing us closer to disaster – to the murder of a prime minister, chalilah. Are we waiting for another black day in state history?”

“It is clear – those who do not defend democracy become accomplices through their silence. It is time to say enough! The Attorney General should go home today. If someone is out to kill you – even through weakness and silent consent – you must fire him promptly. Our state is too precious to abandon it to those who allow anarchy to take over the streets. ‘Were it not for the fear of the malchus, man would swallow his neighbor alive.'”

Karhi is not the only one in the government calling for Baharav-Miara’s immediate dismissal. Minister Dudi Amsalem on Sunday also called for her dismissal, saying that Baharav-Miara remains silent as Netanyahu and other government ministers are attacked and she will be culpable if anyone is chalilah seriously injured.

Shortly after the incident on Motzei Shabbos, Justice Minister Yariv Levin called to renew efforts to reform the judicial system, saying: “The time has come for all coalition members, all parties, and all Knesset members to unanimously announce their unequivocal support for the actions I led that were halted, and for any other steps needed to change the situation. The time has come to provide full support to restore the judicial system and law enforcement systems, and to put an end to anarchy, riots, and attempts to harm the prime minister.”

Culture Minister Miki Zohar (Likud) also called to advance the judicial reform plan, saying that the anarchist protesters against the goveernment receive tacit support for their actions from the justice system.

