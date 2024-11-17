Investigation Deepens in PM Netanyahu’s Office Security Documents Leak Scandal

New details have emerged about a significant security breach within the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, involving the alleged leak of highly sensitive documents to the German newspaper Bild. The documents, reportedly aimed at influencing public opinion on hostage negotiations in Gaza, were allegedly leaked by Eli Feldstein, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Feldstein has been in detention since October 27, and the case is under investigation by the IDF and Israeli authorities.

The scandal traces back to June 2024, when a noncommissioned IDF officer in the reserves allegedly transferred classified intelligence documents to Feldstein. In late August, after Hamas murdered six high-profile hostages, protests surged in Israel, demanding the government expedite a deal to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza. Feldstein reportedly used the classified documents to counter the criticism aimed at Netanyahu’s handling of the negotiations.

In September, Feldstein allegedly leaked the material to Israeli journalists. When the Israeli military censor blocked the publication due to the sensitivity of the information, Feldstein turned to the foreign press. He reportedly shared the documents with Bild, a German tabloid, and subsequently encouraged Israeli journalists to publish follow-up reports based on Bild‘s coverage.

Investigators believe Feldstein sought to bolster Netanyahu’s narrative that the protests demanding a hostage deal were empowering Hamas and complicating negotiations. The leaked documents purportedly painted Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as obstructing the talks, thereby deflecting blame from Netanyahu. Critics argue that the move endangered war efforts and national security.

The IDF assessed that the leak had the potential to harm military objectives in Gaza, particularly those aimed at rescuing hostages, and could jeopardize broader security operations against Hamas. The sensitive nature of the material raised concerns about severe damage to Israel’s security and strategic interests.

A gag order on the case was lifted by the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court, allowing details of the investigation to be made public. Feldstein faces charges of leaking classified information with the intent of influencing public opinion. While Prime Minister Netanyahu is not a suspect, the controversy has drawn attention to the internal handling of sensitive information within his administration.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the leak’s origins, underscoring the seriousness of the breach. The noncommissioned officer who initially transferred the documents is also under scrutiny for their role in the incident.

The investigation continues as authorities work to determine the full extent of the leak’s impact and the motivations behind Feldstein’s actions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)