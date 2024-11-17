Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israeli Airstrike In Central Beirut Kills Hezbollah Media Relations Chief


An Israeli airstrike in central Beirut targeted a building in the Ras al-Naba’a neighborhood, killing Hezbollah’s media relations chief, Mohammed Afif. The information was confirmed by two Lebanese security sources to Reuters.

The strike, which occurred outside Hezbollah’s traditional stronghold in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, marks a significant shift in Israel’s targeting strategy. The densely populated Ras al-Naba’a neighborhood is not typically associated with Hezbollah activity, making the attack particularly striking.

According to the sources, the IDF carried out the operation without issuing any prior evacuation warnings, a move that deviates from its usual protocol in such strikes.

The IDF has not yet commented on the incident, and the broader implications of this targeted strike remain unclear.

Mohammed Afif was a prominent figure within Hezbollah, known for shaping its media strategy and serving as a key spokesperson for the terrorist organization.

