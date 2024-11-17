1K Draft Orders Sent To Chareidim, Yated Neeman Reiterates Calls Of Gedolim

The IDF sent 1,000 of 7,000 draft orders to Bnei Yeshivos on Sunday following Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara’s order last week.

The Chareidi Yated Ne-eman newspaper published a front-page article reiterating the instructions of the Gedolim to bnei yeshivos to ignore the draft orders.

The article stated that bnei yeshivos “should act according to the instructions in HaGaon HaRav Landau’s letter and as was clarified in a chizzuk talk at Yeshivas Mir: ‘The matter is clear. We know full well that no ben yeshivah or avreich will go to the army under any circumstances or in any manner.’

The Chassidish Mevaser newspaper on Sunday slammed newly appointed Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, who didn’t cancel the 7,000 draft orders that were approved by former defense minister Yoav Gallant, like the Chareidi parties were hoping.

However, it should be noted that it is unclear if Katz had the authority to cancel the orders, which were approved by Gallant following the order of Baharav-Miara.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)