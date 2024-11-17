WATCH: Protests Erupt In Bnei Brak As Thousands Of Yeshiva Bochurim Begin Receiving Military Draft Orders

Dozens of Charedi protesters from the kehilla of Rabbi Tzvi Friedman demonstrated Sunday evening on Jabotinsky Street in Bnei Brak against the enforcement of mandatory military service. The protest follows the distribution of thousands of draft orders to yeshiva students starting today. Protesters blocked the intersection and clashed with police.

At one point, police declared the demonstration illegal before taking action to disperse the protest. Despite the warning, protesters escalated into violent behavior, shouting inflammatory remarks such as “Nazis” and other derogatory terms at police officers. Mounted police units were deployed to clear the roadway, and officers arrested one individual for disorderly conduct.

The demonstration caused significant traffic disruptions in the area. Police urged drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The Israel Police issued a statement saying: “The police will not tolerate public disturbances, obstruction of freedom of movement, or any behavior that endangers public safety.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)