MKs Demand Attorney-General Resign; Bereaved Mother: “Where Is Your Jewish Neshamah?

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman made a rare appearance in the Knesset on Monday and several MKs and bereaved parents utilized the opportunity to tell the Attorney-General exactly what they think of her and demand she resign.

Baharav-Miara only appeared in the Knesset after Simcha Rothman, the chairman of the Knesset Constitution Committee, demanded that she does so, as mandated by law. The government has been trying to advance measures against the soaring crime and murder rate in the Arab-Israeli sector but Baharav-Miara refuses to support the government, thwarting it from passing a bill to allow the use of spyware against organized crime unless it uses it against white-collar crimes as well [which would face separate legal issues]. Apparently, saving lives, including those of children, is not a priority for her.

Committee Chairman Simcha Rothman said: “I demanded that the Attorney-General appear as required by law, after three months during which her responses to the committee’s requests for information were ignored. The Attorney-General simply chooses to disregard the law time and again, refusing to appear before the committee and present the data as requested. This is at a time when crime in Arab society is escalating and people are being killed. The Attorney-General is simply violating the law and not providing accountability to the Knesset and the public as is mandated.”

Likud MK Moshe Saada also slammed Baharav-Miara, saying: “There is no enforcement of the law. There is a sense that there is no justice. You and Amit Aisman normalize incitement against the prime minister. Words kill. You allow threats against the prime minister of Israel. It’s clear to you that during your watch there will be acts. The entire public will pay for your actions. I hear from the prosecution, as someone who comes from there, that there is no trust in the prosecutors, neither in you Aisman nor in you Gali.”

“Gali, if you have any integrity left toward the public – hand over your keys and resign. If you don’t do this, I expect the government to act tomorrow to remove you.”

At the beginning of the Knesset meeting, representatives of the families of the hostages and fallen soldiers spoke. Galia Cohen, whose daughter Hadar, H’yd, was murdered on October 7 at the Nova music festival, cried out in pain as she addressed Baharav-Miara and Aisman: “How can you put the welfare of our enemies over the welfare of our soldiers? We are fighting monsters. Where are your Jewish neshamot? They all have blood on their hands, there are no innocent civilians. We need to think only about ourselves and let the world and the international courts scream.”

“You are binding our children’s hands and preventing them from fighting. Whoever doesn’t allow soldiers to shoot in times of danger has the blood of the fallen soldiers on their hands. I am in mourning, but the blood of my daughter’s blood is screaming ‘Ima, don’t stop.'”

“What is with the Nukhba terrorists’ mattresses and fruits? [This was a reference to a hearing the Supreme Court hearing regarding the Nukbah terrorists’ prison conditions.] How is it that they are still alive and our children are in the ground? Do what needs to be done and don’t engage in all sorts of legal debates. It’s time for justice.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)