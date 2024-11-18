5 Injured, 1 Seriously, As Rocket Shrapnel Falls Near Bnei Brak

Multiple sirens sounded across central Israel at about 9:00 p.m. on Monday after Hezbollah fired one rocket.

Rocket shrapnel fell in Ramat Gan, near Bnei Brak, injuring five people, one seriously, one moderately and three lightly. They were treated at the scene and evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

The IDF said that the rocket was intercepted but falls were identified, apparently from interceptor missiles. Hezbollah was targeting the four-floor IDF Nimrodi building in central Israel.

The shrapnel struck a high-voltage power line in a commercial area, kindling a fire and damaging an empty (b’Chasdei Hashem!) bus.

MDA paramedic Yaakov Lubinski said: “We arrived at the scene with large forces and saw much commotion and extensive destruction. A 54-year-old woman was fully conscious and lying on the road and suffering from shrapnel injuries to her lower limbs. We provided her with life-saving medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding and quickly transported her to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Several people at the scene were suffering from shock and were being treated by MDA teams.”

The Israel Electric Company said that interceptor shrapnel hit a high-voltage line in the Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan area, causing power outages in the area.

Air traffic activity was temporarily halted at Ben-Gurion Airport during the attack. Ynet reported that an El Al flight from Paris was forced to circle over the Dead Sea before receiving clearance to land.

The videos below show the fire at the impact site:

Earlier on Monday evening, an Israeli-Arab female teacher in her 50s was killed in a Hezbollah rocket strike in the northern Israeli-Arab town of Shfar’am. Dozens of others were injured in the strike, some seriously.

“Unfortunately, a woman was killed as a result of a direct hit on a residential building,” said Rami Suwaed, a United Hatzalah paramedic. “We also assisted over 20 residents with various injuries, some of whom were evacuated by ambulance.”

About 30 injured victims were evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, including a 41-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy who were admitted to the trauma unit in serious condition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)