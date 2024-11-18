Huge Banner In Tel Aviv: “His (Chalilah) Blood Is On Your Hands”

Activists from the right-wing Noam party erected a huge banner on a bridge over the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv on Monday morning featuring photos of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, with the statement: “His (chalilah) blood is on your hands.”

The party explained that the sign is part of a protest against Baharav-Miara’s lack of action against the incitement and anarchy on the streets against Netanyahu, which caused the situation to escalate to the point where Israelis felt free to shoot flares at Netanyhau’s home in Caesarea on Motzei Shabbos, causing a fire.

Three people suspected of shooting the flares, including a senior IDF reserve officer, were arrested following the incident and are still being held by the police. A fourth suspect, the son of one of the main suspects, was arrested on Monday afternoon and taken to Lahav 433 for questioning.

Noam chairman, Deputy Minister Avi Maoz, stated: “Anarchy in the streets has been rampant for over a year, and the attorney general only encourages the situation with her statement that there is no effective protest without disorderly conduct. If something unfortunate were to happen to the Netanyahu family, the blood would be on her hands.”

“This action is a clear call – we can no longer remain silent. The attorney general, along with senior officials in the judicial system, is playing an active role in the struggle to overthrow the government. This is an attempt at a quiet coup, and we are here to expose the truth.

“The shooting of flares at the prime minister’s house not only poses a physical threat but is also a direct result of a dangerous atmosphere that those who are supposed to stop it choose not to fight against. Those who allow anarchy and incitement to run rampant bear responsibility.”

The Noam party is also holding a protest outside Baharav-Miara’s house on Monday evening.

