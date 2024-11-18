PM Netanyahu Slams Joe Biden’s Policies, Says President Threatened To Abandon Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a pointed critique of the Biden administration’s policies during a speech in the Knesset on Monday, highlighting disagreements over major decisions in Israel’s ongoing war against Iran and its proxies.

Netanyahu alleged that the United States had opposed Israel’s military actions at critical junctures in the conflict. “The US had reservations and suggested that we not enter Gaza,” he said. “It had reservations about entering Gaza City, Khan Yunis, and, most critically, strongly opposed entry into Rafah.” He also accused the Biden administration of threatening to withhold weapons if Israel proceeded with its offensive, saying, “President Biden told me that if we go in, we will be alone.”

Netanyahu also took aim at US advice following drone and missile attacks from Iran. “We were told by our friend that there is no need to respond,” he said. However, Israel responded independently, targeting Iranian air defense systems and missile production capabilities. “Sitting and not reacting is not acceptable,” Netanyahu argued.

Addressing attempts to negotiate a ceasefire in Lebanon, Netanyahu dismissed the significance of diplomatic agreements, stating, “The important thing is not the piece of paper.” He argued that systematic action was necessary to neutralize Hezbollah’s ability to threaten Israel. “This is not only our reaction but our ability to prevent Hezbollah from building up its power,” he said.

Netanyahu’s speech was repeatedly interrupted by opposition lawmakers and protesters in the gallery displaying posters of hostages held in Gaza. He assured the Knesset that efforts to secure their release remained a priority. “I met with aides and members of security services until 3 a.m. last night to discuss new ways to get hostages home,” he said. Netanyahu also called for a crackdown on leaks from the cabinet and negotiating teams, which he claimed were hampering efforts to reach a deal.

Netanyahu expressed frustration with the lack of investigations into leaks from the negotiating team, contrasting this with the ongoing inquiry into the alleged theft of IDF intelligence documents. Former aide Eli Feldstein remains in custody over accusations of leaking sensitive materials to the press. While Netanyahu did not directly reference the case, he implied selective enforcement in investigations, saying, “How can it be that leaks causing immense damage to the State of Israel are not investigated? Nobody has been arrested for those leaks.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)