U.S. Condemns Itamar Ben Gvir’s Visit To Meir Kahane’s Kever


The U.S. State Department issued a strong condemnation of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir following the publication of photos showing him visiting the kever of Rabbi Meir Kahane HY’D, a figure regarded as an extremist by the US.

Kahane’s ideology and actions have been associated with terrorism, and his Kach party was outlawed in Israel and designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S.

In a statement, a State Department spokesperson said, “As we’ve said on previous and similar occasions, celebrating the legacy of a terrorist and a terrorist organization is abhorrent. We strongly condemn any attempt to whitewash acts of terrorism.”

The statement underscores ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Israel over the composition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet, in which Ben Gvir serves as a controversial figure. The minister, leader of the ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit party, has faced criticism domestically and internationally for his hardline views and actions.

