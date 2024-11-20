SHAME ON THEM: 19 Senate Democrats Vote To Block Offensive Arms Sales To Israel In Failed Attempt To Hurt Jewish State

The Senate on Wednesday rejected three resolutions aimed at limiting the sale of offensive arms to Israel, underscoring growing dissent within the Democratic Party over the Biden administration’s support for Israel during its war against Hamas in Gaza. Nineteen senators – all Democrats – supported the measures, a notable increase from the eleven who backed a similar initiative in January.

The resolutions, introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders and co-sponsored by Senators Peter Welch and Jeff Merkley, sought to block future transfers of tank rounds, mortar rounds, and Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) to Israel.

Sanders argued that Israel’s actions in Gaza violate international human rights laws. “Because of its immoral actions, Israel is less secure and increasingly isolated,” Sanders wrote in a Washington Post op-ed. He called for the U.S. to end its complicity in what he described as atrocities in Gaza.

However, senior Democrats, including Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Ben Cardin, opposed the resolutions. Cardin argued that limiting arms sales to Israel would weaken its ability to defend itself against threats from Hamas and Iran. “Our support for Israel does not diminish our commitment to humanitarian assistance for innocent Palestinians or our shared pursuit of peace,” Cardin said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also opposed the measures, warning they could embolden Hamas and Iran. “Our security assistance to Israel transcends any one prime minister or any one government,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

However, Schumer did not whip against approving the resolutions, meaning that he did not push for Democrats to vote them down – another stunning betrayal of the Jewish State on the part of the former “Shomer Yisroel” and now “Shomer Yishmoel.”

The resolutions’ defeat comes as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in January, with expectations that his administration will take a more unreservedly pro-Israel stance.

Wednesday’s Senate vote followed a U.S. veto at the United Nations Security Council against a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, over the resolution’s failure to demand the release of hostages.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)