Israeli Defense Minister Ends Administrative Detention for West Bank Settlers

Israel’s new Defense Minister, Yisrael Katz, has announced the end of administrative detention orders for Jewish settlers in Yehuda and Shomron, a policy that allows suspects to be held without charge for extended periods.

Administrative detention, which has been primarily used against Palestinian terror suspects, has also been employed in some cases involving Jewish Israelis. The policy allows individuals to be detained without charge for up to six months, with detentions renewable indefinitely. Suspects are denied access to the evidence against them, making the practice highly contentious.

In explaining his decision, Katz cited the unique challenges facing Jewish settlers in the West Bank. “In a reality where the Jewish settlement in Yehuda and Shomron is subject to serious Palestinian terror threats and unjustified international sanctions are taken against the settlers, it is not appropriate for the State of Israel to take such a severe measure against the people of the settlements,” Katz said.

Katz’s office revealed that he recently met with Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to discuss the policy.

“I have decided to stop the use of administrative detention orders against Jewish settlers in Yehuda and Shomron and asked [Shin Bet] to put alternative measures in place,” Katz said in a statement.

“I condemn any phenomenon of violence against Palestinians and taking the law into one’s own hands, and I also appeal to the settlement leadership to take a similar public position and express an unequivocal position on the issue,” Katz added.

