Iran’s Missile Attack on Israel Endangered Civilian Flights, Forcing Emergency Course Changes

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel on October 1 caused alarm among commercial pilots and passengers as dozens of planes traveled near the missiles’ trajectory during their ascent. The projectiles were visible to some, primarily over Iran and Iraq.

While ballistic missiles typically soar above airline routes, they pose risks during takeoff and landing. Iran reportedly issued no warnings to reroute flights, forcing many planes to change course mid-air to avoid potential danger.

The report highlights the ongoing threat to civilian aviation as Iranian missile strikes and Israeli responses persist, with no concrete measures in place to safeguard commercial air traffic.

