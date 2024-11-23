Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hamas Claims Israeli Hostage Daniella Gilboa Killed In Northern Gaza Airstrike


Hamas’s armed wing spokesman, Abu Obeida, claims that a female Israeli hostage was killed during an IDF strike in northern Gaza. In the same statement, Obeida claimed that another female hostage was injured in the attack, though her condition remains unclear.

Reports said that the female hostage that was killed, according to Hamas, is Daniella Gilboa.

The IDF responded to the claims, stating that it is “currently reviewing the information” but cannot “confirm or refute its authenticity” at this time.

“IDF representatives are in contact with her family and are updating them with any information available to us,” the military added. The IDF also condemned Hamas for engaging in what it described as “psychological terror” and acting “with cruelty,” calling for caution in sharing unverified information.

“Please refrain from spreading rumors or publications that could harm the families of the hostages,” the IDF urged, emphasizing the need for sensitivity in handling the situation.

