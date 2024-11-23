Netanyahu Decries ‘Witch Hunt’ as Aides Face Harsh Legal Actions Over Security Leak

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has strongly denounced the investigation into the alleged theft and leak of classified military documents, calling it a politically motivated “witch hunt” designed to target him and his allies. In a nearly nine-minute video released on social media, Netanyahu expressed outrage at the prosecution’s handling of the case, claiming it is part of a broader campaign to damage him and the political camp he represents.

“This reality, in which young people are held like the worst terrorists, handcuffed for days, days in which they are prevented from accessing their lawyers, and violating their basic rights as citizens, shakes me,” Netanyahu said, referring to the detention of his aide Eli Feldstein and an IDF reservist. Both have been charged with serious security breaches.

Feldstein, described by Netanyahu as a “passionate Zionist” and “Israeli patriot,” is accused of leaking a classified military document to the German newspaper Bild with the alleged intent to influence public opinion against a truce-hostage deal with Hamas. Netanyahu dismissed the charges as “despicable” and “ridiculous,” insisting that Feldstein would never intentionally harm Israel’s security.

Netanyahu suggested that the prosecution’s actions are politically motivated, claiming his aides are being used as tools in a campaign to discredit him and his supporters. “It hurts that they are using your sons as a tool to harm me and an entire political camp,” he said, addressing the families of the accused. He also criticized the prosecution’s use of harsh detention methods, alleging they were designed to coerce false confessions.

The prime minister further accused prosecutors of selectively enforcing the law, highlighting five major leaks from high-level security discussions over the past year—none of which were investigated. He noted that these leaks, which he claims endangered IDF soldiers and strengthened Israel’s enemies, were ignored because they did not serve a political agenda targeting him.

Feldstein’s lawyer, Oded Savoray, argued that Feldstein acted with the understanding that he was serving Netanyahu’s interests. “Eli Feldstein did not act on his own behalf. He provided advisory services in the Prime Minister’s Office,” Savoray said, adding that his client believed the document’s leak was legitimate because the prime minister holds the authority to overrule military censorship.

Savoray painted Feldstein as a scapegoat caught in a power struggle between the Prime Minister’s Office and the defense establishment. “Feldstein was acting in the name of the prime minister,” he insisted. “And today Feldstein has been left alone, alone, alone.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)