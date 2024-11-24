H’YD: Body Of Missing Chabad Shliach Rav Tzvi Kogan Found

Emirati authorities announced on Sunday morning that they located a body that is possibly the missing Chabad shliach HaRav Tzvi Kogan, H’yd, who was abducted and murdered by terrorists on behalf of Iran.

The identity of the body was confirmed shortly later. Israel called the abduction and murder an “antisemitic terror attack.”

Israeli security officials confirmed that Mossad teams were sent to Dubai to investigate the case, and they were also in contact with Turkish authorities. According to information they have received, the cell that carried out the act fled from Dubai to Turkey, complicating the investigation further.

Rav Kogan, H’YD 41, was the assistant to Rabbi Levi Duchman, the Chief Rav of the Jewish kehilla in Dubai, and was considered a central figure among the Jewish and Israeli community in the city. He was in Israel last week and returned to his home in Dubai, but since Wednesday, contact with him was lost. His wife, who reported his absence, immediately contacted the local security officer, and in response, a joint investigation was launched between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Details of the investigation revealed so far indicate that Kogan, H’YD traveled in his private vehicle to a meeting in the city of Al Ain, which is about an hour’s drive from Dubai. However, he never arrived at the meeting. His car was found abandoned near Al Ain, which reinforced the assumption that the terrorists who were tracking him abducted and murdered him.

Rav Kogan served in the IDF’s Givati Brigade. In Dubai, he managed a kosher grocery that served as an important center for Jews and Israelis in the city. His role in community life, as well as his religious involvement, made him a prominent figure in Dubai, which may explain how he attracted the interest of hostile elements.

This shocking event exposes the security risks that Israelis may encounter in the UAE, despite the strong ties between the countries since the Abraham Accords. The investigation is ongoing, and Israel demands full cooperation from the authorities in Dubai and Turkey to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

