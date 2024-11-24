Rav Kogan’s Murder: “Reminder Of The Inhumanity Of Jews’ Enemies”

Political and security leaders in Israel on Sunday responded to the abduction and murder of Chabad Rav in the UAE, HaRav Tzvi Kogan, H’yd by Iranian terror agents.

“I mourn with sorrow and outrage the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan,” President Isaac Herzog stated. “This vile antisemitic attack is a reminder of the inhumanity of the enemies of the Jewish people. It will not deter us from continuing to grow flourishing communities in the UAE or anywhere – especially with the help of the dedicated commitment and work of the Chabad emissaries all over the world.”

Dudi Rubinstein, a resident of the UAE and a friend of Rav Kogan, z’l, spoke to Kan News about Rav Kogan’s work and chasadim.

“He never dreamed that he was being followed,” Rubinstein said. “The Chabadnikim has lowered their public profile, especially at large gatherings. They had canceled large Friday night gatherings with many Israelis.”

“He came to help [HaRav Duchman and I connected with him. He settled there, connected with everyone, and got married two years ago. He was the one that people turned to, the one who organized things.”

“He was a precious person, full of life and always available. A man with vision and ambition who was always ready to help, day and night.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the murder was a “cowardly and despicable antisemitic terror crime. The State of Israel will not rest until those responsible for this heinous act pay for their crimes.”

Hashem Yikam Damo.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)