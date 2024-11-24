Israel Raises Travel Warning To Thailand, Reiterates Warning To UAE

Israel’s National Security Council on Sunday raised the travel warning to Thailand to Level 2 (recommendation to take increased precautions) due to terror threats against Israelis in the country.

The warning follows the shocking murder of Chabad shaliach in the UAE, HaRav Tzvi Kogan, H”yd, and also comes almost two weeks after the Prime Minister’s Office announced that there were “increasing fears of attacks on Israelis and Jews across Thailand.”

At the time, Israeli media reports said that the warning was issued after Thai police uncovered a terror plot against Israelis on the tourist island of Koh Phangan, a popular hotspot for Israeli tourists.

The NSC recommended that Israelis in Thailand avoid:

1. Attending large events associated with Israel, especially those announced in advance or located at entertainment venues and gathering places identified with Israelis.

2. Inform local security forces if they are exposed to hostile activity focused against Israelis/Jews.

3. Minimize Israeli/Jewish symbols.

4. Avoid posting details of location and travel plans on social media.

5. Avoid discussions about military service/reserves and conversations about the security situation in the country, as well as posting related content on social media.

“These guidelines are applicable throughout the entire country, without focusing on a specific area,” the statement said. “It should be emphasized that this change does not apply to the existing travel warning for the south of the country (level 4).”

Earlier on Sunday, the NSC announced that “there are still concerns about threats against Israelis and Jews in the United Arab Emirates, which carries a Level 3 (medium threat) travel warning, and that the council “reiterates its recommendation to avoid nonessential travel to the country.”

The statement also urged Israelis who are already in the UAE to take several precautions, including avoiding visits to businesses, gathering places, and entertainment venues associated with the Israeli and Jewish population; maintaining heightened vigilance in public places (including restaurants, hotels, and bars), and minimizing movements in secured areas.

Additionally, the NSC warned that Israelis should avoid displaying Israeli symbols, cooperate with local security forces, and immediately report any suspicious activity.

The statement emphasized that Israelis should avoid posting travel details on social media and sharing pictures and information about their plans prior to departure, including within various groups focused on tourism abroad. Furthermore, the NSC recommended that Israelis lock their social media profiles.

