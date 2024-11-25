Senators Reintroduce Anti-BDS Labeling Act to Ensure Israeli Goods Are Labeled ‘Made in Israel’

A group of Republican senators has reintroduced the Anti-BDS Labeling Act, legislation that would require all goods made in Israel, including those produced in Judea and Samaria, to be labeled “Made in Israel.” The move comes as part of ongoing efforts to counter the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which targets Israeli products.

The Senate bill, reintroduced by Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and John Boozman (R-Ark.), mirrors legislation introduced in the House by Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.). The House passed the bill on Sept. 18, 2024, with a 231-189 vote.

“Left-wing activists abuse country-of-origin labels in order to stigmatize products made in Israel,” Cotton said. “Our bill will defend the integrity of the Jewish state by ensuring that Israeli products may proudly bear the label ‘Made in Israel.’”

The bill aims to block the Biden administration from reverting to policies under the Obama and Clinton administrations, which required goods made in Yehuda and Shomron to be labeled “Made in the West Bank.” Former President Donald Trump reversed that policy during his first administration, aligning U.S. trade treatment of these goods with broader support for Israel.

“The Anti-BDS Labeling Act reinforces U.S. policy, ensuring that goods produced in Israel are accurately labeled while blocking federal funds from supporting the discriminatory BDS movement,” Tenney said. “This legislation reaffirms our commitment to our greatest ally, Israel.”

