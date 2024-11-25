INCREDIBLE: Jared And Ivanka Mourn Murdered Shliach, Donate $1 Million to Chabad Of UAE; Brother Matches Him

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and a key architect of the 2020 Abraham Accords, has announced a $1 million donation to the Chabad of the UAE following the kidnapping and murder of Chabad shliach Rabbi Zvi Kogan hy”d.

In a statement shared on X, Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, expressed their grief over Rabbi Kogan’s murder, describing it as an attempt to undermine the bridges he was building between Jews and Muslims in the UAE.

“Ivanka and I are saddened by the loss of Rabbi Kogan, who was senselessly murdered to stop the historic bridges he was building between Jews and Muslims in the UAE. The success of his work, in partnership with the bold and positive vision of the Emirati government, has been a shining light in the world and a strong counter to the history of division,” Kushner wrote.

Kushner highlighted the UAE’s leadership in fostering religious coexistence and mutual respect, pointing to its efforts to rekindle the historical harmony between Jews and Muslims that existed in the Middle East before World War II. “The UAE is leading us back to that time,” he said, praising its progressive vision of inclusivity.

Announcing their $1 million donation, Kushner said the funds will support the Chabad of UAE in its efforts to strengthen the Jewish community in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. “In the UAE, people of all faiths and backgrounds thrive together in an environment of mutual understanding and respect,” Kushner stated. “Ivanka and I will redouble our efforts to work with the Jewish community and the country’s leadership to build a resilient, vibrant Jewish community. We welcome others to join us in this effort.”

Kushner also issued a broader call for unity, condemning the scapegoating of Israel and the Jewish people. “The constant scapegoating of Israel and the Jewish people benefits no one, other than inept leaders who use hatred to deflect from their own shortcomings. It’s time for the world to channel its collective energy to uplift our shared goals and ambitions,” he wrote.

Jared’s brother, Joshua Kushner, followed up the announcement by saying that he was “inspired” by their gift and that he too will be donating $1 million the Chabad of UAE.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)