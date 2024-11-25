Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
“Rabbi Kogan’s Murder Was A Crime Against The UAE,” Ambassador Says


Emirati Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba issued a statement on Sunday condemning the murder of Rabbi Tzvi Kogan, H’yd, adding that it was “a crime against the UAE.”

“Today the UAE mourns for Rabbi Zvi Kogan,” he wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and community over his senseless death.”

“Zvi Kogan’s murder was more than a crime in the UAE – it was a crime against the UAE. It was an attack on our homeland, on our values and on our vision. In the UAE, we welcome everyone. We embrace peaceful coexistence. We reject extremism and fanaticism of every kind.We honor Zvi Kogan’s memory by recommitting ourselves to these values.”

“Now, we are more determined than ever to protecting and sustaining the Emirates as a shining and enduring example of diversity, acceptance and peace.”

The statement did not mention Rabbi Kogan’s Israeli origins. According to the UAE, Rabbi Kogan, z’l, who was a dual Moldovan-Israeli citizen, entered the country on his Moldovan passport.

A statement issued by the UAE’s Interior Ministry on Monday identifying the suspects in the murder referred only to “Moldovan resident Zvi Kogan.”

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, issued a statement [in English] on Monday expressing condolences for Rabbi Kogan’s murder. In contrast to Otaiba’s statement, she also expressed her thoughts for the Jewish community.

“We mourn the tragic loss of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a Moldovan-Israeli citizen killed in the UAE, and strongly condemn this hateful act,” she wrote. “Hate has no place in our world. Our thoughts are with his family, the Jewish community, and all who grieve. We are in contact with Israel and the UAE.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



