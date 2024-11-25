Jewish Canadian Pundit Ezra Levant Arrested At Pro-Hamas Rally In Toronto [VIDEO]

Ezra Levant, a right-wing Canadian political commentator and founder of Rebel News, was arrested during a pro-Hamas rally in Toronto after allegedly refusing police orders to move away from the demonstration. Levant claimed the police action was discriminatory and motivated by antisemitism.

A video posted to Rebel News shows Levant arguing with police officers, who said his presence at the rally was “inciting the crowd.” During the exchange, Levant responded, “It’s because I’m a Jew. I’m refusing to leave because I’m a Jew, and I’m a citizen, and I’m your boss. And I don’t leave because you say Jews aren’t allowed on this side of the street.”

The officer then informed Levant he was under arrest for “breaching the peace,” prompting cheers from demonstrators, some of whom shouted “Zionist” and “loser.”

Photos from the rally show protesters engaging in hateful displays, including one dressed as slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who orchestrated the terror group’s October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. Another protester held a sign reading, “Free flights to Amsterdam,” referencing recent violent attacks on Israeli tourists in the Dutch capital.

BREAKING VIDEO: While reporting on the ongoing pro-terrorist demonstrations in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Toronto, @EzraLevant was arrested. If you want to contribute to help us pay for Ezra’s legal defence and assurance, please donate here.… pic.twitter.com/W9Nh2XXcrG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 24, 2024

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)