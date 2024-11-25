Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Jewish Canadian Pundit Ezra Levant Arrested At Pro-Hamas Rally In Toronto [VIDEO]


Ezra Levant, a right-wing Canadian political commentator and founder of Rebel News, was arrested during a pro-Hamas rally in Toronto after allegedly refusing police orders to move away from the demonstration. Levant claimed the police action was discriminatory and motivated by antisemitism.

A video posted to Rebel News shows Levant arguing with police officers, who said his presence at the rally was “inciting the crowd.” During the exchange, Levant responded, “It’s because I’m a Jew. I’m refusing to leave because I’m a Jew, and I’m a citizen, and I’m your boss. And I don’t leave because you say Jews aren’t allowed on this side of the street.”

The officer then informed Levant he was under arrest for “breaching the peace,” prompting cheers from demonstrators, some of whom shouted “Zionist” and “loser.”

Photos from the rally show protesters engaging in hateful displays, including one dressed as slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who orchestrated the terror group’s October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. Another protester held a sign reading, “Free flights to Amsterdam,” referencing recent violent attacks on Israeli tourists in the Dutch capital.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israel Agrees to US-Brokered Ceasefire with Hezbollah, Pending Final Approval

Iran Denies Involvement In Rabbi Zvi Kogan’s Murder As New Evidence Points To Regime-Backed Terror Network

IDF Strikes 12 Hezbollah Command Centers In Beirut After Terrorists Fire 250 Rockets At Israel

Donald Trump’s Cabinet Is Now Set, Pending Confirmations. Here’s Who Is Will Be On It

Tzvi Kogan, H’yd Wore Slain Uncle’s Suit To His Wedding

UAE Authorities Arrest Three In Cold-Blooded Murder Of Chabad Rabbi Zvi Kogan HY”D

Iranian Agents Send Invitations To Chabad Event To Israeli Ministers, Report Says

FIVE TOWNS: Shomrim In Coordination With Monitex Security Apprehend Major Burglary Suspects In Dramatic Operation [VIDEO]

Israel Raises Travel Warning To Thailand, Reiterates Warning To UAE

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Warns Iran Against Provocation During Trump Transition

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network