Ben-Gvir, Heads Of Northern Yishuvim Slam Ceasefire Reports: “Are We Lab Mice?”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Monday said that a Lebanon ceasefire is a “big mistake.”

Ben-Gvir’s statements came after reports on Sunday that Israel agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire with Hezbollah, pending final approval. Subsequent reports on Monday afternoon said that Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire and an announcement will be made after Israel’s security cabinet approves the deal on Tuesday.

“The agreement with Lebanon is a big mistake,” Ben-Gvir stated. “It’s a historic missed opportunity to eliminate Hezbollah. I understand all the constraints and justifications but it still is a serious mistake. We have to listen to the commanders fighting on the battlefront, listen to the heads of the local authorities. Davka now, when Hezbollah is beaten and yearns for a ceasefire, we cannot stop.”

“As I warned in the past in Gaza, I warn now: Mr. Prime Minister – it’s still not too late to stop this agreement! We must continue until complete victory!”

Ben-Gvir’s opposition to the deal was echoed by other coalition members and even opposition leader Benny Gantz, who said on Monday that Israel should only agree to a ceasefire if it permits the IDF to take military action in case of violations, adding that Israel can’t trust the UNIFIL or European forces on the Lebanese army.

It is common knowledge that Hezbollah has long infiltrated the Lebanese army.

However, Israeli sources claim that Israel already received a guarantee from the US for freedom of action in the case of violations of the deal.

Moshe Davidovich, the head of the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council, slammed reports of a deal, saying on Monday to 103FM: “An abomination, a disgrace, and reckless conduct – as if we are experimental lab mice. An absurd agreement that will cause hundreds of young families to leave the Galil. I am ashamed and embarrassed that we are being treated this way.”

“Who are they signing a deal with? [A reference to the fact that the Lebanese authorities can’t or won’t control Hezbollah]. Residents won’t return because they don’t have the financial means to stay outside their homes.”

He emphasized: “I’m not a war person and I don’t want to conquer Lebanon. They found things three days ago that caused me to become defensive. I propose a very simple thing: to safely return the residents of the north to their homes and to push Hezbollah back 10 kilometers. We are still waiting and we still don’t understand how we can return home.”

Channel 14 News reported earlier on Monday that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has revealed his strategy regarding a ceasefire in recent closed discussions.

Netanyahu said: “There’s a risk that the Biden administration will carry out unilateral actions against Israel similar to the end of the Obama period. Therefore, the right thing to do now is to go for a deal with Lebanon subject to a US guarantee that we can respond to any violation.”

Netanyahu clarified: “The basic condition is that we will decide what constitutes a ‘violation.’ In the meantime, the reservists will rest, and we will replenish the missing arms.”

He also referred to another important aspect of a possible ceasefire: “In addition, there is a need to disconnect the arenas. The moment we sign a ‘ceasefire’ with Hezbollah, despite the fact that they constantly link it to a similar ‘ceasefire’ in Gaza – we defeated them and unraveled the ties between them. This way, Gaza will remain isolated and the pressure to reach a hostage deal will increase.”

