Israel Concerned That Biden Admin Will “Take Revenge” In Remaining Two Months

Israeli government officials are concerned that the Biden administration will “take revenge” on Israel in the remaining two months of its term following former President Trump’s win, Ynet reported

According to the report, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu believes he will know how to get along with Trump and that the people influencing him “are on the right side.” He is sure that Trump is the right choice for Israel after suffering for four years from the Democratic administration that despised him and sought his downfall.

However, until Trump’s inauguration on January 20, President Biden is the president and has full authority to do as he wishes, including possibly settling scores with Netanyahu.

Israeli officials’ greatest fear is a repeat of the Security Council resolution on December 23, 2016 – when Barack Obama, less than a month before Trump’s entry into the White House – made a rare decision to refrain from using the US veto in the council, letting a resolution against Jewish settlements to pass. The move was not without consequences as it posed legal problems for Israel and opened the door for lawsuits in international courts at The Hague. It was Obama’s revenge on Netanyahu, who now has to fear a similar scenario.

Additionally, it seems that Biden will take advantage of the last two months of his term to pressure Israel to reach a hostage deal and demand concessions from Netanyahu such as withdrawing from the Philadelphi Corridor and similar steps. Biden will also probably try to advance a diplomatic agreement between Israel and Lebanon, a move Netanyahu may support under the right circumstances.

The issue of Iran is also a factor. If Iran attacks Israel, Tehran risks a sharp response from Biden, who is now free from any political pressures. Iran may also not want to escalate tensions with Israel just before Trump takes office due to the aggressive stance he took against the Islamic Republic during his previous term.

Trump’s victory may also decrease the likelihood of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants against Netanyahu and outgoing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant since Trump could threaten to reimpose sanctions against the Hague that Biden blocked.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)