TRAGEDY IN RECHASIM: Avreich Is Niftar After Heroically Attempting To Save Infant From Inferno

A devastating tragedy struck the community of Rechasim on Monday, after word spread of the tragic Petira of Rav Eliyahu Cohen, 40, who sustained critical injuries while heroically attempting to save the life of an infant during a fire on Wednesday, November 6, on Alonim Street.

The deadly fire had engulfed a residential apartment, claiming the life of six-month-old Uriah David Moshe Z”L and destroying a Shul and a Sefer Torah.

Rav Cohen, who ran out of the nearby Kollel “Mishkan Amram” where he was sitting and learning, and attempted to rescue the baby. He was gravely injured in the process. Thousands Davened fervently for his recovery, but sadly, he succumbed to his injuries.

Last week, thousands of Rechasim residents participated in the funeral for the burnt Sifrei Torah. During the Levaya, Tehillim was recited for Rabbi Eliyahu’s recovery. Sadly, the community now mourns his untimely passing.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)