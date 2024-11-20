Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
SHOCKING INCIDENT: IDF Commander Brings Israeli Civilian Into Lebanon, Is Killed By Enemy Fire


A severe and unprecedented incident occurred on Wednesday when an Israeli civilian was killed by enemy fire in Lebanon. The civilian was identified as Ze’ev Erlich HY’D.

What was the 71-year-old civilian, a well-known historian and tour guide, doing in a battle zone? His friend, a Golani commander, brought him to Lebanon without permission.

Further details of the incident are unknown since the story is still under a gag order in Israel. The IDF wanted to hush the story but sadly in this case, it is not possible due to the civilian’s death.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



