CEASEFIRE VIOLATION: Hezbollah Fires 2 Rockets At Israel; PM and DM Vow Harsh Response

Hezbollah fired two rockets at the Mount Dov area on Monday afternoon for the first time since the ceasefire came into effect last week.

The fire was likely directed at IDF positions on Mount Dov. There were no casualties. The projectiles landed in open areas.

The IDF confirmed that “the terrorist organization Hezbollah carried out two launches a short time ago towards the Mount Dov area which landed in open areas. There are no casualties.”

Meanwhile, as Hezbollah repeatedly violates the ceasefire, the Biden administration and France have accused Israel of violating the truce, accusations which likely emboldened Hezbollah.

Shortly after the launch of the rockets, Hezbollah claimed responsibility, stating: “On Monday evening, the Islamic resistance carried out a defensive response as a preliminary warning, aimed at the Ruwaisat al-Alam site of the Israeli enemy army in the occupied Shebaa farms.”

Hezbollah accused Israel of ceasefire violations that included what they said was “fire directed at civilians and airstrikes in various areas of Lebanon, which led to the death of civilians and injuries to others.”

The statement added that this was “in addition to the ongoing violation of Lebanese airspace by hostile Israeli aircraft all the way to the capital, Beirut, and the efforts of the authorities to stop these violations have failed.”

After a Hezbollah mortar attack on an IDF position in the Mount Dov area, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz both vowed a firm response.

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman responded to the report: “Enough with the ‘conceptzia.’ Only when the Israeli government understands that agreements cannot be made with terrorists – only then will the State of Israel be able to restore deterrence and security for its citizens. We must not wait for this to cost us in blood.”

Earlier on Monday, Lebanon accused the IDF of violating the ceasefire, as soldiers who remained in Lebanon operated in various areas against Hezbollah, including destroying buildings and attacking gunmen.

