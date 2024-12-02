Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israeli Jets Force Suspected Iranian Arms Plane to Turn Back Over Syria


Israeli fighter jets intercepted an Iranian aircraft suspected of transporting weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon, forcing it to reverse course over Syria late Saturday night, a defense source confirmed to *The Times of Israel*.

The incident unfolded as Israeli Air Force jets confronted the plane mid-flight and instructed it to turn back. The aircraft complied shortly afterward, according to the source.

The interception, first reported by Ynet, was part of Israel’s broader campaign to disrupt Iranian weapons shipments to Hezbollah. While Ynet included a screenshot of flight data, it mistakenly referenced an unrelated Iranian Mahan Air plane that landed in Latakia earlier on Saturday.

This latest action occurred during a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. In recent months, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have forced several Iranian flights suspected of carrying arms to Hezbollah to retreat over Syrian or Iraqi airspace.

A senior Israeli military official recently warned that Syria’s regime, led by President Bashar Assad, would face consequences for assisting Hezbollah, not just the arms transfers themselves.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



