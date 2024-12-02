NYC Mayor Adams Wants To Meet Trump Border Czar Homan Over Migrant Crisis

Incoming border czar Tom Homan is planning to meet with Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams as the Big Apple struggles with a skyrocketing migrant population that has crippled city resources and fueled a crime wave.

“I’m willing to meet with him, and I’m willing to meet with anybody to help make their communities safer,” Homan said Monday on “America’s Newsroom” after being contacted by the Adams administration.

“Prioritization out of the gate is public safety threats. Work with us on that. It makes your community safer. It keeps my officers safe. It keeps the community safe. Let’s work together and get this done.”

Some blue cities and states have already pushed back publicly against Homan’s pledge to tighten border security and make communities safer across the U.S.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)