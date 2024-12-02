Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

NYC Mayor Adams Wants To Meet Trump Border Czar Homan Over Migrant Crisis


Incoming border czar Tom Homan is planning to meet with Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams as the Big Apple struggles with a skyrocketing migrant population that has crippled city resources and fueled a crime wave.

“I’m willing to meet with him, and I’m willing to meet with anybody to help make their communities safer,” Homan said Monday on “America’s Newsroom” after being contacted by the Adams administration.

“Prioritization out of the gate is public safety threats. Work with us on that. It makes your community safer. It keeps my officers safe. It keeps the community safe. Let’s work together and get this done.”

Some blue cities and states have already pushed back publicly against Homan’s pledge to tighten border security and make communities safer across the U.S.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

CEASEFIRE VIOLATION: Hezbollah Fires 2 Rockets At Israel; PM and DM Vow Harsh Response

WATCH: Gallant Visits 770 At Kinus Hashluchim: “I Led The War As A Shaliach Of Hashem”

Ben Gvir Moves To Ban Mosque Loudspeakers, Sparks Backlash

WATCH: Far-Left, Anti-Israel Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Could Be “Formidable” 2028 Democratic Presidential Candidate

H’YD: US-Israeli Soldier Omar Neutra Confirmed Murdered On Oct. 7, Body Held In Gaza

Op-Ed By Rabbi Yair Hoffman: Of History and of the Current Draft Issue

LIAR IN CHIEF! President Biden To Pardon Son Hunter, Despite Saying He Never Would

TRAGEDY IN FLATBUSH: Rebbetzin Chana Layosh A”H Struck And Killed By Vehicle On Ave L

DEAD AND GONE: Radical Muslim Terrorist Who Shot Jewish Man In Chicago Kills Himself In Jail

New York Makes It A Hate Crime To Forcibly Remove One’s Religious Attire, Including Yarmulkas

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network