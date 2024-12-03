Ceasefire? IDF Strikes Lebanon But Under US Pressure, Avoids Beirut

Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked Hezbollah terrorists, dozens of rocket launchers, and Hezbollah sites across Lebanon on Monday evening in response to Hezbollah’s violation of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon earlier on Monday.

Most of the strikes were carried out against sites in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, fighter jets struck the launcher used to launch the two mortars at Har Dov shortly after they were fired.

Israeli sources said on Tuesday morning that the IDF had also planned to strike the Beirut area in response to the mortars but were heavily pressured by the Biden administration to refrain from doing so in order not to escalate the tense situation.

Despite the attack and counterattack, Kan News reported on Tuesday morning that Israel and Lebanon both told Biden administration officials that they want to continue upholding the ceasefire.

Some Israeli military analysts claim that the IDF’s strikes were pinpoint strikes and not particularly significant – as promised if a violation occurred, while others argue that despite the strikes not having the intensity initially promised, they still resulted in significant damage to Hezbollah.

Following Hezbollah’s launch of mortars at Israel, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi threatened that the violation of the ceasefire will be met with a strong response.

Netanyahu said: “Hezbollah’s fire at Mount Dov constitutes a serious violation of the ceasefire, and Israel will respond strongly. We are determined to continue enforcing the ceasefire and to respond to any violation by Hezbollah – minor or severe.”

Katz said: “We promised to act against any violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah – and that is exactly what we will do. Hezbollah’s fire toward the IDF position on Mount Dov will be met with a harsh response. What was will not be.”

Halevi said: “We will strike strongly against the serious violation by Hezbollah – and we will continue to do so. We have plans and ready targets to be activated at any moment.”

The IDF spokesperson said: “The launch tonight constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. Israel demands that the relevant parties in Lebanon implement the understandings and prevent hostile activity by the Hezbollah terrorist organization from its territory. The State of Israel remains committed to the understandings reached regarding the ceasefire in Lebanon.”

“The IDF is prepared to continue attacking as required and will continue to operate to defend the citizens of the State of Israel.”

