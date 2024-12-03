DOUBLING DOWN: Senior Trump Spokesman Backs Up Hamas Hostage Ultimatum

Senior Trump spokesman Jason Miller doubled down on President-elect Donald Trump’s firm warning to Hamas regarding the release of hostages in Gaza. In an appearance on Fox News, Miller was asked about Trump’s strong statement issued on Monday, in which the President-elect demanded the hostages’ release before his inauguration on January 20, 2025, or face severe consequences.

When Fox News asked, *“What happens if the hostages in Gaza aren’t released by January 20th?”* Miller responded, “I would take President Trump literally at his word — ‘they will have hell to pay.’”

Trump’s initial statement, made via social media, issued a stark ultimatum to Hamas. He wrote, *“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!”*

Miller’s comments reflect Trump’s unyielding approach to the hostage crisis, amplifying the pressure on Hamas to act before the looming deadline.

