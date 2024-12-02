TRUMP THREATENS HAMAS: Release The Hostages Now Or “There Will Be Hell To Pay”

President-elect Donald Trump issued a stern ultimatum on Monday regarding hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In a social media post, Trump demanded the immediate release of these hostages, warning that failure to do so before his inauguration on January 20, 2025, would result in severe consequences.
“Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East – But it’s all talk, and no action!” Trump wrote. “Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office declined comment. But the country’s president, Isaac Herzog, welcomed Trump’s comments in a social media post.
“Thank you and bless you Mr. President-elect @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote on X. “We all pray for the moment we see our sisters and brothers back home!”
Trump’s threat came hours after the Israeli government confirmed the death of Omer Neutra, a dual US–Israeli citizen, whose body is still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza, according to the Israeli government.
Days earlier, Hamas released a hostage video of Edan Alexander, who was serving in the Israeli military when he was taken by Hamas to Gaza. Filmed under apparent duress, Alexander calls on Trump to work to negotiate for his freedom and that of the remaining Hamas hostages.
The Biden administration is mounting a last-ditch effort to try to restart talks between Israel and Hamas now that it has brokered a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. But the administration has said that Hamas has yet to show a willingness to reengage in negotiations and that the group isn’t concerned for its own lives or the lives of Gaza civilians.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
6 Responses
Those are words (backed by action) spoken by a true president! Thank you President Trump!
IRAN BEWARE!!
צדיק גוזר והשם מקיים in 1173.5 hours we shall the זכות of President Elect Donald Trump שליט”א being our 47 President of the United States of America 🇺🇸
What can the US threaten Hamas with that they haven’t already done? They already provide arms to Israel and Israel has been bombing and assassinating for over a year with no results. If Trump wants to force a deal he can only do it by pressuring Israel to agree to a (bad) deal.
Maybe they can pressure countries that harbor a few Hamas leaders but it seems that the officials outside of Gaza don’t have the ability to order the release. Even inside of Gaza it’s not clear that Hamas is in control in any organized fashion. They’re fractured and on the run and may have lost centralized control of some hostages.
Unfortunately there is no way to force people who are willing to die for their cause.
I believe Israel missed their opportunity. They should have captured Sinwar alive and forced him by all means necessary (whether torture, deception, enticement) to order the release.
The only thing I can think of is to allow Israel to pretend to have a deal and renege on it once the hostages are back. The US would provide the power to break the “guarantees” that the international community would provide Hamas.
to all the ywn watchers: is there anyone who still think negatively of Trump? asking for a friend….
awsome