PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Hamas Releases Video Of Hostage Matan Zangauker

In an act of psychological terrorism, the Hamas terror group released a propaganda video on Shabbos of hostage Matan Zangauker, 24.

Zangauker was abducted from his home on Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.

In the video, which is his first sign of life, Zangauker is seen making statements scripted to him by his captors.

“I am Matan Zangoker, and I have been in the hands of Hamas for 420 days,” he begins. “I appeal to the Prime Minister; I heard about your new plan to bring us back home. I heard that you promised $5 million to whoever returns us home safely and a safe exit from the Gaza Strip. I am very disappointed. Now I’m sure you don’t know your enemies and you don’t understand their intentions.

“This is your failure and that of your government since October 7,” Zangauker continues.

“No one feels us. We die a thousand times every day. Am Yisrael, do not abandon us. We are still alive. We want to return in peace before we go crazy. The isolation kills and the darkness is frightening. It’s not fair that we pay for the mistakes our government made. It’s time to put an end to our conditions.”

Zangauker then addresses his mother, Einav Zangauker, who has been one of the leaders of the left-wing protests for the release of the hostages. “I’m watching you, I hear a lot about you. I understand what you’re doing and I hear about the actions you’re taking. I am very happy that you are well and I hope to see you soon and sit with you at the same table, to eat and drink and talk with you.”

He then addresses government leaders: “You are leaving us to die and fall. I don’t understand what you’re doing. Why do you make all these mistakes? I am paying the price for your mistakes that you make every day. I am dying little by little, and every day, a part of me dies.”

“Residents Israel, my family, my friends, Ima, Shani, and Savta: The government has neglected us and continues to neglect us day after day. I hope you will do what you can to change the situation and return me with the rest of the prisoners alive and healthy. Life in Gaza is not easy. We live with little food, undrinkable water, and little medicine. We live with rats, spiders, and other animals, and the lack of hygiene products affects us badly. We have skin disease and dandruff. We don’t have soap.”

Zangauker then calls on all the people of Israel to demonstrate in front of Netanyahu’s house and not let him sleep.

“Why is this taking so long? Why is there no agreement? Why are we here?” Zangauker asks as the video concludes. “Don’t forget us!”

