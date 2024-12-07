Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Aids UN Forces To Repel Syrian Rebels Near Israeli Border

Syrian rebels capture the Quneitra province near the Israeli border.

The IDF announced on Motzei Shabbos that its forces aided UN forces to repel a Syrian rebel attack on a UN outpost near the Druze village of Hader in southern Syria, just a few feet away from Israel’s Ramat HaGolan.

“A short while ago, an attack was carried out by armed individuals at a UN post in the Hader area in Syria,” the IDF spokesperson stated. “The IDF is currently assisting the UN forces in repelling the attack.”

“The IDF is deployed with reinforced forces in the Ramat HaGolan area and will continue to operate to protect the State of Israel and its citizens.”

The IDF decided to further bolster its forces near the Syrian border following a situational assessment. The move comes after the IDF announced on Friday that it is reinforcing its Air Force and ground forces in the Ramat HaGolan area.

The presence of rebel jihadist Syrian rebels near the Israeli border is a serious security threat for Israel.

IDF soldiers near the Syrian border. (IDF)
IDF Chief of Staff at the Syrian border. (IDF)

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



