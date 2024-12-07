TERROR IN ISRAEL: IDF Soldier Seriously Injured In Ramming Attack Near Chevron

An IDF soldier was seriously injured in a ramming attack near Chevron on Motzei Shabbos.

A large number of IDF forces arrived at the scene following the attack and launched a manhunt for the terrorist who fled the scene. The soldiers set up roadblocks and enforced a military closure around Chevron. The terrorist later turned himself into the IDF.

The soldier was treated at the scene by an IDF medical unit and evacuated by military ambulance to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva. According to MDA reports, he suffered from severe injuries to his limbs.

During the attack, a civilian vehicle was also hit by gunfire, and a man was lightly injured by shattered glass. He was treated at the scene and evacuated to Soroka Hospital. Two passengers, another man and a child, suffered from shock and were treated at the scene.

The IDF released a video of the manhunt:

