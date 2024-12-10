Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
SICK: Columbia University Students Publish Newspaper Titled “The Columbia Intifada”


In a brazen display of hate, Columbia University’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) distributed a publication titled The Columbia Intifada, openly supporting violence and terrorism against Israel. The four-page newspaper, named after the intifadas responsible for countless Israeli civilian deaths, included inflammatory articles like “Zionist Peace Means Palestinian Blood” and “The Myth of the Two-State Solution.”

The publication provided instructions for “wheatpasting” (attaching to walls) anti-Israel propaganda in public spaces, furthering its campaign of incitement. 1,000 copies were printed and distributed on campus.

The backlash has been swift. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) condemned the publication as “outrageous” and called for severe consequences if Columbia fails to protect Jewish students. “If Columbia cannot protect Jewish students on their campus, they should lose federal funding and their tax-exempt status,” he said.

Columbia University, which temporarily suspended SJP in November 2023 for unauthorized protests following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks, has launched an investigation. A university spokesperson called the use of the Columbia name in a publication glorifying violence a “breach of our values.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) also weighed in, with CEO Jonathan Greenblatt calling the newspaper “beyond offensive” and demanding accountability from the university administration. “This is incitement, plain and simple,” Greenblatt said.

