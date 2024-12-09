Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WIPE IT OUT: IDF And U.S. Carry Out Staggering 400 Airstrikes In Syria; Aim To Destroy Entire Military

Smoke billows as people arrive to celebrate the fall of the Syrian government, in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (Ugur Yildirim/Dia Photo via AP)

In a dramatic escalation, the Israeli Air Force has carried out over 250 airstrikes in Syria within 48 hours, effectively dismantling the country’s former Navy, Air Force, and chemical weapons facilities. The strikes come amid as U.S. bombers deployed more than 140 satellite-guided bombs against ISIS, with officials from both nations citing the grounding of Russia’s air force as a strategic window of opportunity.

Israeli operations have targeted key infrastructure, including three major airports, military and intelligence headquarters, ammunition depots, and chemical weapons production sites. These actions aim to prevent advanced weapons and strategic facilities from falling into hostile hands.

Israeli forces report the destruction of dozens of helicopters and aircraft, emphasizing concerns over military assets potentially being seized by opposition groups.

The coordinated strikes by Israel and the U.S. highlight their intent to capitalize on Russia’s reduced air presence, ensuring regional stability and preventing further proliferation of advanced weaponry.

