WATCH: Mayor Adams Exploring Executive Action to Modify NYC’s Sanctuary City Policy

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has signaled his willingness to sidestep the City Council to revise the city’s stringent sanctuary city designation, which has been under fire amidst the ongoing migrant crisis. Speaking on CBS’s “The Point with Marcia Kramer” on Sunday, Adams said his administration is exploring executive powers to address the issue.

“The City Council made it clear they don’t want to change that,” Adams said. “They stated they’re not willing to change the sanctuary city law. I think they’re wrong. I have my teams looking at my power as executive orders. Do I have the power to do so? I have to protect the people of this city. That is my north star.”

Adams’ remarks follow criticism from Queens Councilman Robert Holden, who last week urged the mayor to amend or repeal the sanctuary city laws, which limit cooperation between city agencies and federal immigration authorities. Holden criticized Adams for previously missing an opportunity to address the issue through the city’s Charter Revision Commission.

“Tough talk is good, but actions speak louder,” Holden said. He also proposed reopening a federal immigration office at Rikers Island, which was closed in 2015 under former Mayor Bill de Blasio. The suggestion garnered support from federal immigration officials the following day.

A City Hall spokesperson pushed back on Adams’ comments, noting that the sanctuary city designation is codified in law and can only be modified by the City Council. However, Adams expressed a determination to find alternative solutions, stating he has directed the city’s corporation counsel to outline potential options.

“I told the corporation counsel, give me what are my options,” Adams said during the interview. “As I stated almost a year ago, I want to look at those who are committing serious violent felonies in our city. And I want to know what are my powers.”

Adams clarified that his focus is on individuals committing violent crimes, noting that the council’s refusal to adjust the laws has forced him to consider “Plan B.”

Adams, who has historically supported the sanctuary city designation, has recently advocated for a more flexible policy. His proposals include making exceptions for migrants who commit serious crimes, allowing local authorities to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in such cases.

Sanctuary city policies generally prohibit local law enforcement from holding migrants for federal immigration authorities. However, Adams has argued for exceptions for criminal offenders, stating similar positions in February and again last week.

The city’s sanctuary policy has faced increasing scrutiny amid a migrant influx that has cost the city over $6 billion to house, feed, and police newcomers since 2022. The crisis has also drawn attention to criminal elements, including reports of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua operating out of city-funded shelters.

